HELENA — Twice Capital had its back against the wall and twice the Bruins prevailed to beat Missoula Big Sky three sets to two. With a rowdy student section and plenty of parents and fans showing their support, the Bruins battled back from dropping sets two and three to win the last pair 25-23 and 17-15 to capture their first conference win of the season in their first home match.
“They believe in each other so no matter what teammate we put out on the court, what lineup we put out, they fight for each other,” Capital head coach Rebecca Cleveland said. “All teammates have value, they’re in the lineup for a purpose and it’s just great to see them dig deep. It was really cool to have a student section in here to kinda help out when energy was waning. To be able to play at home in front of our families and friends was pretty cool.”
Trailing 23-22 in the fourth set and down 2-1 overall, Capital ripped off three-straight points, tying the contest and forcing a decisive fifth set. Once again behind -- this time 13-10 in the fifth set -- the Bruins grabbed a slim 16-15 advantage, and after a short rally, escaped with match point.
“I think we had to fight point-by-point and I think we started off strong working as a team and we trusted in each other and I think that’s what brought us a win,” senior Kennedy Pocha said. “Everyone is just so committed and we all have so much love for each other that we never want to let a ball drop. We just want to play our hardest.”
After seeing an extended win streak come to an end to begin the campaign, and having entered Thursday night at 1-5 overall, Capital set itself on the right path in conference play with a win. Having graduated three high-caliber players in Paige and Dani Bartsch and Audrey Hofer, the Bruins had to reevaluate their strengths and find ways to stay in the win column.
“The cool thing is every year it’s a different lineup and there’s new names and faces in the lineup,” Cleveland said. “We graduated three strong athletes. Every year we’ve graduated strength and we’ve added strength. Where we’ve added strength, I would say, is in our defensive versatility. We may not have the height at the net, but we’ve got the heart and the resilience to play some solid volleyball.”
For Big Sky, the loss drops the team to 1-7 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Hadlea Fred recorded 12 kills on Thursday and Jordan Whitmire paced the team with 13 digs. Kaitlyn Anderson and Whitmire were each credited with four aces and Fred and Rece Sandau picked up two blocks each at the net.
“We didn’t get the W but I can’t be disappointed about how my girls played,” Big Sky head coach Matthew Pimentel said. “They played with intensity, they played with energy all throughout the match. They were scrappy the whole game. Just little things that kinda got to us, but I’m not disappointed with how they played. They played like giants tonight and that’s all I could ask for.”
Kayla Almquist picked up 37 of Capital’s 41 assists in the win and Rachael Stacey racked up 16 of her team’s 46 kills. Stacey and Pocha each logged five aces, part of 18 total for the Bruins.
“We just talked about being consistent and making sure that we’re putting the serve in -- not just in location -- but with some velocity,” Cleveland said. “Trying to take them out of their pass and swing game. Most of their attacks were in short-court area one, so we just adjusted our block and our defense to that. Those adjustments helped us out.”
At the net, a trio of Bruins swatted any ball they could get their collective hands on. Junior Nyeala Herndon was at the center of that, disrupting Big Sky shots and making her presence felt on the court. She ended the night with three blocks, as did Tey’ana Lintner.
“She’s aggressive, she’s quick laterally,” Cleveland said of Herndon. “She’s really smart at the net. We’re still working on setter-hitter connection. Would love to see her get more swings in the game and that’s completely dependent on her passing. When we continue to tighten up her passes, we’ll be able to get our middles more in the game.”
For a Big Sky team that felt it came up just short of up-ending Capital on Thursday, it is continuing to work on the little things and the prospect of maintaining a level of play showcased against the Bruins that has Pimentel excited for this season.
“If we can continue to play like this and work on a couple things that we need to fix, it’s gonna be a fun season,” Pimentel said. “We just gotta hang in there, adjust and grow throughout the season...What we need to work at as a team is just pushing through to the next point, don’t worry about mistakes, you keep on working through it.”
Off and running in conference play, the Bruins are scheduled to be in Missoula on Saturday to face Hellgate at 2 p.m. Big Sky will go on the road to face Butte on Thursday with a 7 p.m. start time.
“It’s really cool to see that they never gave up,” Cleveland said of her team. “They were resilient and they dug deep when we needed them to. They believed in each other, they fought for it. It’s a great home victory.”
