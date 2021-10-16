HELENA — It had been so long since Helena High swept a regular-season crosstown volleyball series that Bengals head coach Lindsey Day could not recall the last time it happened. That clock, however many years it held, reset to zero on Saturday night with the Bengals’ 3-2 (25-14, 23-25, 11-25, 25-20, 17-15) thriller of a victory over the Capital Bruins.
“It’s really special,” Day said of the season sweep. “[The players] are very excited right now. Getting two crosstown wins -- it feels good. The girls had to fight for them, it wasn’t easy. I knew it wasn’t going to come easy but they fought one point at a time.”
Capital led the deciding fifth set 14-12 at one point, but the Bengals tied it at 14-14, then again at 15-15, before finishing the match and set off with two-straight points.
Junior Alex Bullock, off the set from Kim Feller, drove home the final point for Helena High, dropping it over the Bruins’ front line, and just in front of the back row.
“Just to, No. 1, be aggressive, go for it,” Bullock said of her reaction when the ball came her way. “Usually in tight games teams tense up...I just wanted to have that killer instinct to put it down and make my team proud.”
When the volleyball fell to the floor and the Bengals claimed victory, Bullock and her teammates came together yelling and screaming as the other members of their team spilled off the bench to meet them near center court with Helena High’s crowd cheering from the stands. For Bullock, her reaction and thought process was pretty simple when she saw the ball hit the ground.
“Just ‘yes,’” Bullock said. “I was getting pretty tired at the end. My hands were shaking, they’re still shaking. It’s just crazy adrenaline from the crowd screaming. It’s just nice to be there for your team and put the final ball down. It wasn’t just me at the end, it was everyone who got us there.”
Helena High’s roster features just three seniors, and both Katelyn Onespot-Danforth and Sydney Mattfeldt were big contributors to the Bengals’ victory on Saturday.
Onespot-Danforth and Mattfeldt combined for seven of Helena’s 12 aces. Mattfeldt was one of three Bengals with 10 kills, joining Bullock (10) and Lauren Heuiser (19). Onespot-Danforth notched 20 assists, just one off Feller’s team-high 21.
“It always feels good. It’s always good to go out on a high note, especially being a senior and it being my last crosstown,” Mattfeldt said. “It’s always a good feeling to go out on a high note like that.”
Mattfeldt said her and the other seniors did not talk much about Saturday being their final guaranteed crosstown match, but in their conversations, agreed that they wanted to play as hard as they could and leave everything out on the court.
“It’s so nice,” Bullock said of the regular-season sweep. “We’ve been working really hard all season. We’ve been conditioning, we’ve been practicing hard everyday, and although it’s not our only goal to beat the Bruins twice, it was definitely a nice two wins.
“We’ve been waiting three years, we’ve been struggling, but I love the fight that we put into these last two crosstowns and I’m glad we could do it for our seniors.”
Saturday’s crosstown shared traits with the first installment of the series back in September. Helena jumped out to a first set victory, dropped sets two and three before winning the fourth set 25-20 and powering through for a decisive fifth set win.
“I loved how my girls didn’t get too down when things were not going well,” Day said. “We had some moments where we were really struggling and Capital was effectively running its offense and we got on our heels. I’m proud of how we showed that grit in set five. It wasn’t a perfect set, we had our errors, but the girls fought for every single point in that last set.”
Day said she believes her team possesses plenty of weapons, but that the mental part of the game is still developing for her group. After an 11-25 defeat in the third set, the Bengals ‘brushed it off’ and regrouped for another come-from-behind win.
For the Bruins, Saturday’s loss snaps a three-match winning streak and drops them back to .500 in conference play at 5-5.
Senior Rachael Stacey paced the team with 16 kills and Kayla Almquist accounted for 27 of her team’s 31 assists. Stacey also ended up with 15 digs, and fellow senior Kennedy Pocha added a match-high 19.
It was junior middle blocker Nyeala Herndon, however, that took over portions of Saturday’s contest with blocks and kills. One of Herndon’s eight kills gave Capital a 13-12 advantage in the fifth set before Helena High came back. Herndon also picked up five of Capital’s nine blocks.
“Nyeala has shown so much improvement,” Bruins head coach Rebecca Cleveland said. “Very confident in her blocking, aggressive in her swings. When Nyeala is up at the net, we get a run of points, and she definitely contributes to our defense in blocking, and offensively, as well.”
Cleveland said that she predicts the Bruins will see Helena High again in the playoffs, and that she liked some of the improvements she saw out of her team on Saturday. Still, the loss gives Capital something to learn from with the postseason looming.
“Continue to push for improvement, to continue to play together, which they do a great job of,” Cleveland said of her post game message to the team. “To use this as another opportunity to learn and to grow.”
The Bengals, now equipped with two crosstown wins, sit at 11-9 on the season with a handful of games remaining.
