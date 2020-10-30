HELENA — The Panthers are District 5B champs for the second time in three years.
Jefferson defeated Townsend 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 on Friday night.
Whitehall defeated Manhattan in three sets for third.
Dakota Edmisten led the Panthers (12-0) with 29 kills and one ace. Grace Alexander managed 39 digs and Maddie Leiva tallied 22 assists. Hope Dobyns had two blocks and Brooklyn Pancoast also had a pair of blocks.
Becca Payne had 13 kills and two aces for the Bulldogs. Trinity Wilson recorded 2.5 blocks and Luci Horne chipped in with 18 digs. Emily Bird had 35 assists.
The Panthers are back at it at 4 p.m. on Thursday for divisionals in Red Lodge, taking on the third-place winner of District 4B. Townsend also plays at 4 p.m. on Thursday versus the No. 1 seed of District 3B.
