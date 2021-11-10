BUTTE — For the first time since 2017, the Jefferson volleyball team has made the Class B state tournament and will face a talented Choteau team Thursday at 10 a.m. in Bozeman at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Jefferson coach Mike Majors said his team is excited to play in the tournament. While his team has never competed at the state level, their first-round opponent, Choteau, has state tournament experience on it's roster which the Panthers will have to take into account.
"The girls are excited. These girls were still in junior high when we last made the tournament," Majors said. "Choteau has more experience than we do, but we've played them twice this year and we beat them in our tournament."
Majors said his team relies on two of it's seniors, Dakota Edmisten and Rachel VanBlaricom to lead. Both players provide senior leadership and skilled hitting on the court.
Unlike other teams, the Panthers rarely set the ball to players other than Edmiston and VanBlaricom. Fortunately for the two hitters, senior setters Sydney Mace and Gracie Leiva have been consistent at getting them the ball in good positions all season.
"The other key thing is that we have nine seniors on the team," Majors said. "Usually when we have a lot of seniors we make the tournament, I believe we had eight in 2017. When you have a senior-led team, good things tend to happen."
The Panthers had success in both the district and divisional tournaments. In the divisional tournament they only lost to one opponent, Huntley Project. The Red Devils beat the Panthers twice in the divisional tournament, including in the championship game.
Majors said his team has met their goals so far this season, and has set making the championship game of the state tournament the next goal on the list. But facing Choteau in the first round, he said that his team has among the toughest first round matchups of the tournament.
"The divisional teams are usually the best. Sometimes a team from another division sneaks in and makes a run and that's often Choteau," Majors said. "So now I think our goal would be to make it to the championship game and to play Huntley Project again."
Choteau finished in third place in the state tournament last year. Choteau has won nine of its last 10 matches and only lost a total of two sets in the wins.
Despite a tough first round matchup and a lack of experience at the state level, Majors said he is proud of his team's effort this season. The success of this year's team could inspire future teams in the Jefferson program under Majors.
"I'm really proud of them for reaching each of their goals this season," Majors said. "We probably have the toughest first round matchup but the girls are just excited to be here. The seniors have shown great leadership all season and they'll do the same with this type of competition."
