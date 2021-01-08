Huntley Project vs. Joliet

Joliet's Merrin Schwend (3) cheers after a point during the 2019 Class B state volleyball championship match against Huntley Project at Montana State University's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Joliet setter Merrin Schwend has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College.

The Joliet High School Facebook page announced Schwend’s signing on Thursday.

Schwend finished her season with 841 assists and averaged 9.6 assists per set. She helped the J-Hawks to their first Class B state title in November and was named to the all-state tournament team and was a second-team all-4B performer, as well.

Schwend joins teammate Makenna Bushman, who signed to play for Rocky in September.

