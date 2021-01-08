BILLINGS — Joliet setter Merrin Schwend has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College.
The Joliet High School Facebook page announced Schwend’s signing on Thursday.
Schwend finished her season with 841 assists and averaged 9.6 assists per set. She helped the J-Hawks to their first Class B state title in November and was named to the all-state tournament team and was a second-team all-4B performer, as well.
Schwend joins teammate Makenna Bushman, who signed to play for Rocky in September.
