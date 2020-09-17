BILLINGS — Joliet middle hitter Makenna Bushman has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College, Battlin’ Bears coach Yang Yang announced Thursday.
Bushman, a 5-foot-11 senior, entered her final season at Joliet as a three-time letterwinner. Last season she helped lead the J-Hawks to a second-place finish at the Class B state volleyball tournament and is a three-time first-team all-conference performer.
During the summer of 2019, Bushman also helped her Monchina club team win the national tournament held in Phoenix, Arizona.
“Makenna is one of the top volleyball players in the state,” Yang said in a Rocky press release. “She is a competitor who is going to raise the level of play within our program. She has been to our camps since her junior high years and played for my club team (Mochina).
"She is a two-time academic all-state recipient and is interested in our Physician Assistant program. We are fortunate and can’t wait to see her perform academically and athletically at Rocky Mountain College.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.