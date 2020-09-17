Joliet's Makenna Bushman

Joliet's Makenna Bushman signed to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College, the school announced Thursday.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Joliet middle hitter Makenna Bushman has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Rocky Mountain College, Battlin’ Bears coach Yang Yang announced Thursday.

Bushman, a 5-foot-11 senior, entered her final season at Joliet as a three-time letterwinner. Last season she helped lead the J-Hawks to a second-place finish at the Class B state volleyball tournament and is a three-time first-team all-conference performer.

During the summer of 2019, Bushman also helped her Monchina club team win the national tournament held in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Makenna is one of the top volleyball players in the state,” Yang said in a Rocky press release. “She is a competitor who is going to raise the level of play within our program. She has been to our camps since her junior high years and played for my club team (Mochina).

"She is a two-time academic all-state recipient and is interested in our Physician Assistant program. We are fortunate and can’t wait to see her perform academically and athletically at Rocky Mountain College.”

Tags

Load comments