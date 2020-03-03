Kalispell Flathead Braves logo

KALISPELL -- A five-member interview committee has recommended former Kalispell Flathead volleyball player Emily Russell to be the Bravettes' new coach.

The school made the announcement Tuesday.

"She has a strong passion and desire to move the Flathead Bravette Volleyball program forward," Flathead activities director and assistant principal Bryce Wilson said in a release. "She articulated her vision for the program during the interview with a level of energy and detail that showed a clear vision for the program. She wants to develop the program to be a consistent team that competes at state every year, similar to when she played for the Bravettes."

Russell was an all-conference setter for Flathead in 2012 and continued her volleyball career at Spokane Falls (Wash.) Community College and then Montana State-Northern. Her last year with the Skylights was 2016.

