BILLINGS — Karen Switzer has resigned as the volleyball coach at Billings Senior.
Billings Public Schools athletic director Mark Wahl announced Switzer's resignation in an email on Monday.
"Coach Switzer has done an outstanding job with the Senior High program over the last three years, including their state third-place finish this year," Wahl wrote in the email. "Unfortunately, she is no longer able to commit the amount of time that is required to continue the development of this competitive program. We truly want to thank Karen for all of the time, energy and sacrifices she has put forth to serve the Senior High volleyball program over these past three seasons."
