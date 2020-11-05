MISSOULA — Kelcie Peltomaa isn't coaching the Missoula Loyola Sacred Heart volleyball team this week.
The school has declined to answer questions about the absence of the first-year coach at the Western B divisional volleyball tournament in Anaconda.
The Breakers began play in the tournament Thursday afternoon, beating Bigfork in four sets to advance to the undefeated semifinals against Thompson Falls. They then lost a five-setter against the Blue Hawks, blowing a 2-1 set lead with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
A Montana Standard reporter went to the tournament in Anaconda and spoke to a Loyola assistant coach, who confirmed that Peltomaa isn't coaching at the tournament.
The tournament runs from Thursday through Saturday, and Peltomaa typically would be leading the team in that crucial competition. Three teams from the seven-team divisional will advance to the state volleyball tournament Nov. 12-14 in Shelby.
The Missoulian and 406mtsports.com asked Peltomaa via a text message if she was going to return for the state tournament. The coach hasn't responded to requests for comment.
Posts from the Loyola Breakers Volleyball Facebook account stopped the evening of Oct. 31, a page Peltomaa ran according to one of the first posts by the page.
"LSH (Loyola Sacred Heart) Community: Welcome to the new and improved page for anything and everything LSH Breakers volleyball! I could not be more excited for this upcoming season with the most amazing group of young ladies. They have come so far already in the short time we have spent together, and I know they have a bright and promising future ahead. So, here's to a great season of Breakers volleyball! - Coach Kelcie," the Aug. 29 post reads.
Loyola is the No. 2 seed from District 6B at the divisional tournament. When the Missoulian asked Loyola athletic director Travis Walker on Wednesday if Peltomaa was still the head coach, he said he had no comment and the school doesn't comment on personnel matters.
The Missoulian also asked Loyola principal Kathy Schneider on Wednesday for comment on whether Peltomaa was still the head coach. Two hours after an initial phone call seeking comment, she responded.
"We don't discuss personnel issues with the press, but we appreciate your interest," Schneider said Wednesday. "And know that we're excited to be moving on to divisionals tomorrow and that our girls have a good chance of advancing to state."
The Missoulian called Peltomaa three times and sent five text messages seeking comment with no response. The Missoulian also went to an address listed on an online directory as her residence, but there was no answer at the door.
Peltomaa was a student at the University of Montana, appearing on a Dean's List in June 2016. She was also listed as a preceptor in a Juvenile Justice System class in 2015 and was listed as a law student contributor in a Women's Law Caucus blog for the 2018-19 school year.
Peltomaa took over the Loyola volleyball program in May of 2020, according to Missoulian reporting in early September. It was her first-ever high school volleyball coaching position.
On Thursday, the Missoulian reached out to Walker again.
"We're not ready to comment ... until the time comes when (we're ready to comment), I'm not going to comment," Walker said.
The Montana Standard's Luke Shelton contributed to this report.
