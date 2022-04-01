BILLINGS — Kelly Grossman has been hired to lead the Billings West volleyball program.
Mark Wahl, the director of activities for Billings Public Schools, made the announcement in an email on Friday afternoon.
Grossman grew up in Idaho Falls and played basketball and volleyball at Western Montana College (now Montana Western), where she is a member of the school’s volleyball hall of fame.
The Grossman family moved to Billings in 2009, and Grossman has been coaching club volleyball for the past eight years. She’s been a volunteer assistant in the Golden Bears’ program for the past two years.
Prior to Billings, Grossman coached both high school and club volleyball in Seattle.
She takes over for Monica Smith, who resigned following the most recent season after leading the Bears to a second-place finish at the Class AA state tournament.
Grossman is the mother of Kaitlin, a senior at West who was a four-year letter winner in the volleyball program, and Kourtney, a sophomore at the school. Kourtney has played parts of two seasons with the volleyball team, though is recovering from a second knee injury.
