BOZEMAN — It wasn’t a perfect ending for Kylie Reitz. Perfect would have been finishing her brief-but-impressive coaching career with a third consecutive Class A volleyball championship.
As it is, Reitz leaves the Billings Central program with a pile of hardware in her six seasons. Including the second-place trophy Billings Central earned Saturday after losing in three sets to Corvallis in the state tournament title match, the Rams accumulated first-place trophies in 2018 and 2017 and another second-place showing in 2016.
Reitz’s Rams never finished lower than fourth place.
Reitz is leaving the program for Bellingham, Washington, as part of a career move with Nalco Champion.
A three-sport standout at Billings Senior, Reitz (then Kufeld) played basketball and then volleyball at Dartmouth College. Upon graduation, she returned to Billings and got a job at Nalco, a subsidiary of Ecolab. She said she sells and services chemical applications that help with the oil refining process.
She accepted the head coaching job with Billings Central when she was 23 years old.
“I had an idea of what I wanted the program to look like, but I didn’t know exactly how I was going to get there,” she said Saturday. “But I knew that I wanted a program where rebuild wasn’t really in our vocabulary. We were looking to reload every year.”
Reitz pretty much accomplished that. After 21-11 and 25-10 records and fourth-place finishes in 2014 and 2015, the Rams have played in every state championship match since, going 2-2.
“It took me being humbled a little bit those first two years to realize that I needed help,” Reitz said, giving credit to her assistant coaches. “Then we added Kathy (Nielsen) and the rest of my assistants and it’s just been an awesome run ever since, being surrounded by such great volleyball minds. That’s really what’s allowed me to do it these last few years as I’ve become busier with work.”
In her time with Central, Reitz accumulated an overall record of 157-46, a winning percentage of .773.
“I’ll always have a special place in my heart for Senior, you know?” Reitz said. “But the Catholic schools is a special community and the way they welcome you in. I always feel like I coached the best kids, and they’re the best kids because they have great parents. A lot of coaches say that the toughest part of coaching was the parents and that wasn’t the case with me. I always had the best kids and the best parents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.