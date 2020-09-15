LAUREL — Laurel edged Havre in a hotly contested volleyball match Tuesday, getting 18 kills from Keeli Harris and 43 assists from Sophia Timm.

The Locomotives prevailed by scores of 25-22, 22-25, 28-26 and 25-22.

Harris also had 25 digs for Laurel. Teammate Kenya Fike had 12 digs while Bailey Graves added 11 kills.

