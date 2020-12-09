BILLINGS — Laurel setter Sophia Timm has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Dickinson State (N.D.) University.
Timm averaged 6.63 assists and 2.25 digs per set last season, and was named to the Class A all-state team.
“Sophia is a great addition to the program,” DSU coach Jennifer Willis said in an email to 406mtsports.com. “She is quick, agile and has great court awareness. Sophia is extremely coachable and very talented both on and off the court. She is a tremendous student athlete and person and we are very excited/honored she chose Dickinson State as the next steps in her athletic and academic careers.”
The Blue Hawks finished their fall season 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the North Star Athletic Association. They’ll wrap up their season in the spring.
DSU currently has four other Montanans on its roster: Karlie Cleveland from Billings West; Jenna Swope of Miles City; Bailey Pearcy of Glendive; and Cassidy Larson of Sidney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.