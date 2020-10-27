Paige Maynard

Laurel's Paige Maynard has signed to play volleyball at the University of Jamestown. Pictured with Maynard is her volleyball coach at Laurel, Kortney Klein. 

 Courtesy photo

BILLINGS — Paige Maynard of Laurel has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of Jamestown.

Maynard, a 5-foot-8 middle hitter, is a team captain for the Locomotives this season. Maynard also competes in the shot put and discus in track and field. 

Jamestown is a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. This year the Jimmies are 12-0.

"Paige is a hard-working middle hitter. She plays tough and gives it her all," said Laurel volleyball coach Kortney Klein. "She leads by example and does the best she can to guide her team as a team captain. I am excited to see her play at the next level."

Tags

Load comments