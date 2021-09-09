HELENA — The student section was back in full force inside the Jungle at Helena High on Thursday night and riding that wave of energy, the Bengal volleyball team made quick work of Missoula Hellgate, winning in straight sets.
"It was a lot of fun, there was a lot of energy," Helena's Lauren Heusier said after a 3-0 win over Hellgate. "It was a little hard to adjust to at first, but we found a groove and it was super fun to have that extra energy."
Coming into the match, Helena had some momentum following a win over Missoula Big Sky in the Western AA opener for both teams on Tuesday night. And they built on that and are now 2-0 in conference play after dispatching of the Knights by the scores of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-11 on Thursday in Helena.
Heuiser, who tied for a match-high 12 kills, drilled home the winning point in the third set, as well as the first in Helena's fourth win the year (4-4).
"We just need to keep in mind what we did and keep building on that," The junior hitter said.
Setting up Heuiser, who has reached double figures in kills in seven of eight matches should help with that. Syndney Mattfeldt is another presence around the net and she equaled the match-high with 12 kills.
However, Heuiser was also spectacular at the service line, finishing with 10 aces.
"She's a horse at the net," Helena head coach Lindsey Day said of Heusier. "She sees the court really well and obviously did some really good things at the service line and on the back end as well. Her court presence is game-changing."
As a team, Helena finished with 34 kills, but the Bengals also had 31 assists in the win with 20 coming from Katelyn One-spot Danforth, who also added two blocks. Kim Feller pitched in with 10 assists and five digs.
"It was a good team effort," Day said. "We had some young girls get a chance to contribute and we just played more consistent than we have been lately. Getting two wins is a great way to start the conference, but we know we have two big matches next week in Kalispell and we are excited to see what we can do against those great teams."
