GREAT FALLS – After sweeping a potent Bozeman Hawks squad 3-0 on Thursday night in a Class AA match, the Great Falls CMR volleyball team is right where it wants to be – 3-0 in conference play and 9-0 overall, and coach Patrick Hiller’s Rustlers still haven’t dropped a single game this season.
But Hiller said those gaudy numbers might be tested Saturday in Bozeman against Gallatin High, because CMR will be playing without senior standout Lauren Lindseth.
For the first time in four years, Lindseth won’t be available to lead the offense or defense.
Lindseth, a two-time all-state libero who was Eastern AA Player of the Year as an outside hitter in 2020, will be in Ohio on Saturday to compete at an elite clinic for athletes 18 and under.
“It’s a really big deal for Lauren,” Hiller said. “It’s invitation only and they’ll be looking at girls for the National Team.”
As usual, Lindseth was the most effective player on the court Thursday, scoring 23 of her team’s 37 kills on a variety of right-handed smashes and well-placed soft shots. She also roamed the court to keep balls alive for her teammates.
Senior all-state setter Tennisen Hiller contributed 25 of CMR’s 35 assists and added seven kills – most of them on misdirection shots that surprised the Hawks.
“We have a lot of pieces on our team and we’ll need them Saturday,” coach Hiller predicted.
Coach Jeni Anderson’s Hawks, now 1-2 in league play and 7-2 overall, were regarded as the toughest opponents CMR has faced so far this season, but they managed only 16, 17 and 13 points in the sweep, which took just an hour and was watched by more than 500 fans at CMR Fieldhouse.
The Hawks actually held the early lead in each game, but couldn’t match the Rustlers’ skill and intensity as the scores mounted.
“I think we were down eight points the second game (actually 13-6), but I didn’t see any panic on our team’s faces so I didn’t feel I had to call a time-out,” coach Hiller said.
Norah Allen had two aces and six service points during a 14-1 run that turned the tide in Game 2.
The Rustlers used a 13-1 run to break Game 3 wide-open as 6-2 freshman Abby Carpenter contributed some key blocks. CMR posted seven blocks in the match, its best effort at the net this season.
“That might be as many blocks as we had all season going into the match,” Hiller said. “Carpenter had one job. Get some blocks.”
Jena Lynch had 11 kills to lead the Bozeman attack, and setter Clara Fox had 22 assists. The Hawks will be home Saturday to face Great Falls.
