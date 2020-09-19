HELENA — In order to test your limits, sometimes you need to be pushed and that's what Missoula Sentinel did to Helena High on Saturday as the two teams battled to five sets in their Class AA volleyball match.
However, when push came to shove, the Bengals had something, or rather someone, the Spartans didn't — Elizabeth Heuiser.
The senior essentially willed the Bengals to a victory in the fifth, with clutch kill after clutch kill, which helped Helena rally from a 9-6 deficit in the deciding set to take it 15-12 and the match 3-2 (26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 22-25,15-12).
"When she clicked into the front row, I knew we were sitting pretty," Helena High head coach Lindsey Day said. "She just took over those last five points. She's a competitor and she will find a way to win."
On Saturday, at the Jungle, winning required a monstrous effort from Heuiser, who finished with 27 kills, six blocks and nine digs in the win for the Bengals, who are now 4-0 on the young season.
"I think we held our composure really well," Heuiser said. "We had confidence in ourselves and we just talked about swinging away, not playing scared and allowing our defense to have our backs."
The fifth-set rally wasn't the first in the match for Helena High, which found itself down 23-19 in the opening stanza. However, the Bengals rallied, scored seven of the next eight points and got a kill from Heuiser to win 26-24 and take a 1-0 lead.
Sentinel responded by taking the second set 25-21 after a kill from Quincy Frohlich. Helena then took the third set before building a 17-15 lead in the fourth.
But, the Bengals were unable to close out the Spartans, who pushed the match to five, then grabbed a 9-6 lead in fifth.
That's when Heuiser led the charge for the come-from-behind victory. Aiding her in her efforts was her sister, Lauren Heuiser, who also had a stellar outing with 16 kills of her own.
Katelyn Onespot-Danforth also contributed with 27 assists, two aces and three blocks, while Brooke Ark added 18 digs and a team-high five aces. Kim Feller also managed 24 assists.
"I was very proud of their composure in that fifth set," Day said of her team. "I hadn't seen that mix of kids in that setting before, so it gave me a lot of confidence knowing they can get it done when it counts the most."
For the Spartans, Frolich led the way with 20 kills; Paige Sawyer pitched in with 20 assists and two aces.
The Bengals will be back home again next Friday and Saturday against Kalispell Glacier and Kalispell Flathead. Sentinel will take on Missoula Hellgate Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.