BILLINGS — Andrea Bowers' vocal chords took a beating, but she didn't mind using them a little bit more to talk about a historic win Saturday for her volleyball team.
Emma Painter had 17 kills and Izzy Iverson had 31 assists and 15 digs as the Lockwood Lions earned their first varsity victory in program history with a five-set win over Sidney at the Lockwood High School gym.
The Lions found themselves down two sets before rallying for the 22-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 15-18 Eastern A win, improving to 1-5 in their first varsity season. Lockwood High School opened to only freshmen three years ago.
“History was made today, which was pretty awesome,” Bowers, the Lions' first-year coach, told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com over the phone. “The girls were really excited and the atmosphere was just hyped up the entire time. They just worked hard. They definitely earned that win today.”
Riley Schreeve led the Lions with five aces, and Allison Hall and Gracie Kuntz added double-digit digs with 13 each.
Bowers said Andi Hinman recorded Lockwood’s first home kill and was able to sign the ball, which will be tucked away for safe-keeping and join other “first” memorabilia for the school. Bowers said the ball will also likely double as the first-win ball.
“It was intense, as you can tell because my voice is gone,” said Bowers, who indeed was hoarse. “I was so excited the entire time. We had a great student section, there were a lot of people who came out in support … the band was there … the atmosphere was just rocking the whole time and it definitely helped.”
