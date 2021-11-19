CHURCHILL — Manhattan Christian volleyball standout Kiersten Van Kirk is following in her parents' footsteps to Boise State.
Van Kirk, a four-year all-stater and 6-foot-3 right-side hitter. She led MCHS to four straight conference championships and a second Class C title in three years last week.
Van Kirk, whose signing was announced by Boise State on Nov. 10, had a ceremony Friday at her school.
As a junior Van Kirk tallied 328 kills, 93 service aces and 167 digs. As a sophomore she recorded 394 kills, 37.5 blocks, 160 assists, 61 service aces and 263 digs.
"Kiersten has the length we like to see in our pin players," Boise State coach Shawn Garus said. "She is an aggressive blocker and as a lefty, she will present a tough match up for opponents. Kiersten has strong connections to Boise since both of her parents played basketball for the Broncos. Kiersten is eager to get on campus and start working toward her goals."
Van Kirk, who is also a three-time all-state and all-conference honoree in basketball, is graduating high school a semester early and will enroll at Boise State in January. Her parents Kenneth and Holly (McMaster) played basketball for the Broncos.
