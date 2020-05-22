MANHATTAN — Manhattan libero Amy Grevious has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Williston State (N.D.) College.
The Belgrade News reported the signing Friday. Grevious signed last week, according to the paper.
Grevious also was an outside hitter for the Tigers.
Williston State is a two-year school in the Mon-Dak Conference.
