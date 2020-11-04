HELENA — Sidney, Shelby and Malta will host state volleyball tournaments, the Montana High School Association announced at an executive board meeting Tuesday.
Class A will be in Sidney, Class B at Shelby and Class C at Malta. The dates for the tournaments are scheduled for Nov. 12-14.
Class AA is in the midst of a single-elimination playoff format.
The four state tournaments normally take place at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on the same weekend, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced an adjustment. Divisional tournaments are underway this week.
In other executive board action, the first day of winter sports contests was moved from Jan. 4 to Jan. 2 if teams have had the required number of practices.
Also, an amendment for athletes returning to action after a positive COVID-19 test was amended.
Athletes cannot return to play until evaluated by a licensed health care professional and written clearance is provided. The participant must also be cleared from isolation by the county health department.
