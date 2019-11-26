MILES CITY — Miles City’s Sydney Johnstone has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Miles Community College, the Pioneers announced Tuesday.
Johnstone, a 5-foot-11 utility player at Custer County District High School, accounted for 110 kills, 54 blocks and 238 digs for the Cowgirls last season. She also had 25 aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.