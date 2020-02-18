MILES CITY — Kirstin Klompien of Three Forks has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball next season for Miles Community College, the school announced Tuesday.

A 5-foot-10 middle blocker, Klompien was named second-team all-5B. She had 39 solo blocks as well as 26 aces.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments