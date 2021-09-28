MISSOULA — Being a team without a ton of volleyball experience — and with just a single win to their resume this season — the Missoula Big Sky Eagles showed some toughness by overcoming late adversity Tuesday against crosstown rival Missoula Hellgate.
The visiting Eagles took the final two sets after surviving set-point possessions in each to take a 3-1 win over the Knights, 25-17, 19-25, 26-24, 26-24. The Eagles moved to 2-11 and snagged their first league win, while the Knights fell to 0-9.
Between well-placed timeouts by Eagles coach Mathew Pimentel, a Big Sky student section with a stuffed Eagle prop to keep a solid vibe for the visitors, a bit of luck with balls just sailing into the net or falling inbounds, sets three and four had some highlight moments in the crosstown contest.
Hellgate and Big Sky went back and forth for much of the third set, trading points and runs throughout leading to an eventual 19-all tie. The Knights rattled off a quick 5-2 run behind kills from Ashbeigh Hall, who had three in the stretch, and from Madison Petrino, who also finished with four blocks, to take a 24-21 lead and give themselves a chance to go up 2-1. Big Sky responded with five unanswered points and eventually took the set win after a line violation was called on Hellgate setter Jordan Freer.
Later, in the fourth set with the 2-1 set lead, the Eagles led most of the way, showing confidence after the comeback win in set three with quick and well-place kills off the hands of players like Shannon McGee, who led the team with nine, and Hadlea Fred, who had the only two blocks for the Eagles in the win.
Hellgate kept close, much like Big Sky did in the third, and eventually took a 24-23 lead after Hall put down a kill and forced Pimentel to call a timeout to regroup his squad.
"Just had to reiterate to the girls, 'Hey, we just gotta push through this. Pass the ball. Give us two or three options so we can run an offense and they took the challenge,'" the Eagles fourth-year coach said about that late-set timeout.
Right out of the timeout, the Eagles got good fortune when Hellgate outside hitter Camille Sherrill, who was dominant with a match-high 19 kills, saw her attempt fall off the net onto her team's side to put the set at 24-all. McGee put down her own kill and Natalie Ellis sealed the win with an ace.
"I think having that want to win really helped them tonight," Pimentel said. "It really comes with experience and I think they are getting there, it will just take some time."
Pimentel noted one player who has worked to get the rest of a relatively green squad going and, really, whatever the team needs: setter Rece Sandau. The junior, who has been with the Eagles and Pimentel all three seasons, kept the offense flowing with 19 assists and kept the Hellgate offense in check with 10 digs as she recorded a double-double, setting the tone both ways.
Even if the wins have been sparse — the Eagles' last win came over Belgrade during a tournament on Sept. 8 in Belgrade before a eight-game skid — Sandau looked the part in keeping her team's spirits up and keeping the vibe light during the tough spots of Tuesday's tight crosstown match.
"She has been the leader of the team and has been helping the girls out on and off the court," Pimentel said. "She is the captain of the team so she's just helping any way she can and I know at times it can be difficult, but she has confidence in her team and coaches."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.