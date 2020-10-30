MISSOULA — The Missoula Big Sky volleyball program has been forced to end its season prematurely.
The varsity team was slated to face Missoula Sentinel in a makeup match later this week and then begin play in the Class AA tournament next week.
"Given the number of athletes in our volleyball program impacted by COVID-19, Big Sky must cancel practice and competition for the next two weeks," Big Sky athletic director Sabrina Beed wrote in an email to 406mtsports.com.
"Due to the volleyball playoff schedule, this means that our volleyball season must come to an end for all levels. We have consulted with the MHSA about rescheduling the playoff events and due to the statewide schedule, this is not possible."
Big Sky hosted Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday night. As it turns out, that was the Eagles' final varsity match of the season.
