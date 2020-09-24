BUTTE — The Missoula Sentinel Spartans completed their sweep, but it didn’t come easily.
Sentinel defeated Butte 3-0, winning in sets of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-23 to lock up a road victory over the Bulldogs as Quincy Frohlich and Brooke McGrath led their respective sides with 10 kills each.
Spartans head coach Kasey Arceniega talked about how Butte kept it close, and how she’s encouraged by her team’s performance when an opponent’s defense is playing well.
“Playing teams as consistent as Butte was,” Arceniega said. “They didn’t make a lot of mistakes, I think that was good for us because it made us be a little bit more aggressive in our front row. That was certainly a goal coming into it, we have to stay on top of teams as consistent as they are.”
Sentinel started hot, as middle hitter Sierra Dennison and Frolich received good service and dictated the early stage of the contest with Paige Sawyer pulling the strings for the Spartans.
Butte did well to bring back an early deficit to a 20-18 standing, forcing a timeout from Sentinel as Arceniega’s team attempted to settle down after McGrath earned a pair of kills to get the Bulldogs back in it, but only before a 25-21 opening set loss.
What Butte found in the back half of the first game continued into the second, with the Bulldogs making scoring more difficult for Sentinel and taking a 11-8 lead at the first timeout.
Butte head coach Shane Jorgenson complimented his team for being able to keep Sentinel limited and keep themselves in each of the three sets.
“We’ve had a couple of great matches defensively,” Jorgenson said. “If our defense plays the way they have been, everything else falls into place. We’re not quite the offensive powerhouse that some other teams are, so we have to rely on our defense a lot and they’re scrappy.”
However, the Spartans refused to be deterred by an uptick in performance from the Bulldog defense, with Sentinel scoring through defense of their own, with blocking being a consistent and effective factor of Sentinel’s game.
After trailing 19-12, the Spartans roared back into the second game as hits from the outside continued to meet resistance, but a few Butte errors in a short timespan created enough opportunity for Sentinel to not only run the Bulldogs down, but eventually win the set 25-23.
Jorgenson talked about the changing attitude of his young team, and how matches against high-quality opponents like Sentinel has helped their confidence, even in losing.
“When we walked into the gym today,” Jorgenson said. “The girls said, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re always so good.’ They had nothing but praise for [Sentinel.] When we came out and stayed with them that first game, I told them in between the games, in the huddle, ‘Now you know you can stay with them.’
“I think we had a six or seven-point lead on them, like 19-12, but we just couldn’t break that one serve. It takes one girl to step up and do that, but we know we can play with people now.”
Butte refused to go down easily, again jumping out to the first lead of the final set but again found a tough task in terms of getting past the Spartans’ blocking and overall height advantage.
Sentinel navigated through the feisty third set as the Bulldogs fought to keep the match alive, at one point leading 23-21 and just a pair of points from a fourth set.
However, another Sentinel block was the difference maker in a tight 24-23 situation, putting the Spartans over the top to victory.
For Arceniega, the successful blocking was a facet of the game the Spartans had been working on, so a successful night in that regard was encouraging to see.
“[Blocking] is something we’ve really been working on,” Arceniega said. “We have had games where we had more blocking errors than blocks by far, so it’s been a focus. Timing and different hitters is a huge thing we’ve been working on, so it’s nice to see it come to fruition and improve tonight.”
