MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel won't be playing any volleyball matches until Oct. 7 at the earliest following a Spartans player testing positive for the coronavirus.
“Sentinel High School has canceled all volleyball competition through Tuesday, Oct. 6 due to positive cases or close contacts,” Hatton Littman, the Missoula County Public Schools communications director told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. “We will update schedule changes next week.”
Sentinel isn't the only team to postpone matches. Bozeman Gallatin's volleyball program is in quarantine for two weeks, with matches postponed through Oct. 10, a school official said.
In Missoula, Littman couldn’t go into specifics about the number of positive cases or close contacts who were sent into quarantine, but Sentinel athletic director Brian Fortmann had told the Missoulian on Monday that a member of the varsity volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19. That initially led to the Spartans’ crosstown game at Missoula Big Sky on Sept. 29 being postponed.
The school and school district also decided to postpone Sentinel’s home match against Kalispell Glacier on Oct. 6, Littman said. She couldn’t detail why that specific length of postponements was chosen, but she did note that the health department didn’t force any cancellations.
The next game on the varsity schedule is Oct. 8 at Kalispell Flathead. That could potentially be rescheduled, as could the games scheduled for Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, with the earliest return-to-play date being Oct. 7.
“This is the trick is that things have to get rescheduled, and we can’t predict when those are,” Littman said. “We’re saying through Oct. 6 at this point. We would do any messaging about future competition next week.”
The Spartans have five volleyball teams, all of which have had their games canceled through Oct. 6: varsity, junior varsity, sophomore, freshman A and freshman B.
Sentinel’s volleyball team is the only team at the school that has games that have been canceled this week or next week, Littman said.
