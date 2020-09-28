MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel athletic director Brian Fortmann confirmed Monday that a member of the Spartans' varsity volleyball team has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"The game that was scheduled for Tuesday evening at Big Sky High School is being rescheduled," Fortmann told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "People are being messaged right now."
Sentinel played at Butte High last Thursday. Last Tuesday, the Spartans battled crosstown rival Missoula Hellgate.
"We are waiting on the health department to give us an official word so we'll have a better idea," Fortmann said of the Missoula City-County Health Department. "We've only been given a heads up that the official word is coming.
"We are taking action now and putting student safety first. There may be more games (postponed). This is where we're starting. I even have sub-varsity still on for Wednesday but we'll make that call Tuesday."
Sentinel staff members have been notified and the process is underway to notify all parents involved directly or indirectly.
Fortmann stressed that it's important to maintain vigilance when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing.
"Part of my message we can teach our kids is if they find themselves at an event they're really not required to be at, if they are named as a close contact, they can be quarantined for 14 days even if they aren't sick," he offered. "If they're an athlete involved in another program they need to make those decisions based on what's best for them."
