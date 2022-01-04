BILLINGS — Billings West volleyball coach Monica Smith has resigned after three-plus seasons, Billings Public Schools announced Tuesday in a press release.
Smith completed her third full season in November after guiding the Golden Bears to a Class AA runner-up finish at the state tournament. That followed a state semifinal appearance in 2020 (the classification forwent a state tournament in favor of a playoff system due to COVID-19 protocols) and a 1-2 record at the state tournament in 2019.
West finished third at state in 2018 when Smith (formerly Grimsrud) took over the program on an interim basis at the end of the regular season.
“Monica’s dedication to the West High program and the strong relationships she was able to build with her players has allowed her program to be one of the best in Montana over the past few seasons,” BPS Director of Activities and Athletics Mark Wahl was quoted in the release. “We truly thank Monica for all she has done for West High volleyball and wish her the best at whatever she chooses to pursue.”
Smith, who starred at Helena High and later at MSU Billings, ranches with her husband, Jake. She wrote in a text to 406mtsports.com that she has moved permanently to the ranch and that it was time "to be with my family."
"I'm thankful for all the players, coaches, administrators, and parents that made my time at West so enjoyable," she wrote. "They have made saying goodbye very difficult. I wish the best of luck to all."
Smith’s resignation leaves openings at last season’s No. 2 and No. 3 finishers at the state tournament.
Billings Senior’s Karen Switzer resigned after the Broncs placed third at state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.