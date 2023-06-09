BILLINGS — While many have already put the finishing touches on their high school careers, the 18 players selected for the second annual Midland Roundtable All-Star Volleyball Classic still have more volleyball on their horizons, not only this weekend, but all have committed to collegiate teams.

The game also represents a unique opportunity for players from all over to join forces, regardless of classification. Half of the rosters come from the AA ranks this year, including three from Great Falls CMR, but three Class A players, three Class B and three Class C players are also all representing their communities this weekend.

“I think it’s an honor and to be able to play with people from all over the state," Helena's Lauren Heuiser said this week after both teams arrived in Billings. "A lot of us don’t get to see each other or play with each other and we’re all in different classes and stuff so I just think to all be brought here to play together will be really cool.”

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Lockwood High School on Saturday.

“It means a lot to be able to be picked out of the 18 that get around the entire state,” Shepherd’s Aubrey Allison said.

Heuiser and her West team teammates will hope to get the better of Allison and the East after the East won last year’s matchup 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-5.

Both athletes just completed standout multi-sport careers at their respective schools.

A multi-sport athlete for the Bengals, Heuiser was just honored with the Pat Donovan award given to the top male and female scholar athletes who have participated in two or more sports all four years at Helena High after a high school career that included both basketball and track and field as well.

Allison, who helped lead the Class B Fillies to a runner-up finish at the 2022 state tournament, also earned all-conference basketball honors last season and even played softball for a time during her high school career.

But volleyball became her favorite.

“The second that basketball is over, I’m right into volleyball and I do training and workouts and get as many touches as I can during club,” Allison described.

That translated into a commitment to play next season at Montana State Billings, where she’ll team up with fellow East player Avarey Stuff (Great Falls CMR).

Twelve of the other players on the rosters are committed to Frontier Conference teams Carroll College, Rocky Mountain College or the University of Providence. Four others plan to play for Dickinson State, Hastings College, George Fox University and Pacific Lutheran University.

“We’re all excited to finally meet each other and play with each other and kind of get used to each other,” Heuiser, one of five future Saints playing this weekend, said. “It’ll be really fun this weekend to play together and play against.”

Heuiser will also get a preview of playing for her college coach in the West's coach Maureen Boyle. Heuiser's commitment to the Saints in volleyball means she'll also reunite next season with her older sister Liz.

Both Allison and Heuiser were proud of what their teams accomplished during their senior seasons.

“It was just really cool to be a part of that and to be kind of leading the resurgence,” Allison said of the Fillies runner-up finish. “I was a senior this year when it happened so it was awesome to have all our underclassmen watch us do that and all the young kids — it gave them some hope I think.”

In the AA ranks, Heuiser and the Bengals made their way back to Bozeman.

“Making it to state this year was phenomenal,” Heuiser said. “I think it’s something that a lot of teams take for granted sometimes and you don’t know how special it is until you don’t do it. We didn’t go my junior year and it was heartbreaking so I think just making it to state this year and having that feeling, it felt really really good.”

But in spite of all their experience at both the high school and club levels, this weekend provides a new opportunity both are excited about.

“I’m excited to play new people because most of the people on the West, I’ve never played and even the people who are at AA schools, I never play any of them,” Allison said. “I played with a few of them, but it’s just going to be cool to play with and against a bunch of new people that I don’t know.”

“I think we have some good girls,” Heuiser said. “We have a good mix of all the different classes and a lot of the girls we’ve never gotten to play with before, so I think just intermixing and getting to play and see what all of us can do will be really cool.”