FRENCHTOWN — Whitefish has to be pretty glad Brook Smith is back on the court for the Bulldogs.
By tallying eight kills, 21 digs, four aces and two blocks in Thursday's 25-23, 28-26, 25-18 Western A divisional win over Frenchtown, she was key in pushing the Bulldogs into a semifinal matchup at unbeaten Columbia Falls, set for 6 p.m. Friday.
Whitefish, which had to go on the road to face the Broncs, will only have to travel a few miles for the matchup with the Wildkats. For Smith, that will be a walk in the park compared to a summer move from Florida.
Originally in Whitefish until right before her freshman season, her family decided to move back, and Smith was a welcome addition to the team. Smith still played volleyball in Florida — a different ball game, she said — and was happy to come back to a Bulldogs team she loved.
"I wanted to graduate in my hometown," Smith said. "And I'm really glad we did, because I get to spend my senior year with my teammates, friends and Coach (Addy) Connelly."
Smith said her entire family missed Whitefish a lot, and it was a happy decision to return to Montana. The Bulldogs were pretty happy too, and Smith has provided an excellent boost to the team.
A strong outside hitter, especially when paired with junior Emma Trieweiler, Smith was an integral part of the offense in a tightly contested game.
Neither team led a set by more than seven points on the evening, and it was the clutch points at the end of sets that helped push Whitefish over the top. Coincidentally, this was something the Bulldogs had worked on in practice this week, even having a practice 32-point set.
"They were like, 'Alright, we got this,' and maintained their composure and took care of business," Connelly said. "It was the same if it was point 1 or 28 tonight, which was awesome."
Frenchtown had its chances and led 22-19 late in the first set. But kills by Trieweiler and Bethany Barnes helped close the gap for the the Bulldogs, forcing Frenchtown to take a timeout.
An error made it 23-23, an emphatic kill by Smith and Brook Zetooney pushed it to a game point, which the Bulldogs got off a brutal return error by the Broncs.
"I've got to give credit where credit is due. First of all, I thought Whitefish played awesome, and anything can happen in tournament time, and we know that 100%," Frenchtown head coach Morgan Job said. "Our girls have battled this entire season and that's just what I keep pushing with them. We have to know that walking out on the court right now it's anybody's game and we have to play our game."
The Broncs got off to an excellent start in the second set and led 12-6 after winning seven-straight points. Whitefish called a timeout, regrouped, and won the next point on a nice kill from Mikenna Ells.
Smith then got the ball in her hands to serve, which she did for seven points. The Bulldogs won the first six of those to take a 13-12 lead with Smith getting two of her aces in that stretch.
Frenchtown tied it 13-all and neither team had more than a three-point lead the rest of the set. The Bulldogs finally closed it out with back-to-back kills from Trieweiler, who finished with a team-high nine.
"I think all of us feel like we have a chance," Smith said. "If we keep pushing, keep working, use all that work we've put into this season, we do so good."
After a back-and-forth start to the third set, Whitefish consistently held a lead of three points or more for the remainder of the match, finally ending the game on a Frenchtown error.
Fittingly, Smith had two kills on the previous points to set up the win.
"She has just been a great addition," Connelly said of Smith, who is still looking for college volleyball offers. "She fits in well with the team and is just happy and celebrates everyone else. She's an all-around team player that we really appreciate."
Frenchtown will host Butte Central 5 p.m. Friday in a loser-out game. With COVID-19 concerns, there's no centralized tournament this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.