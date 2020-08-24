MISSOULA — The Western 13-C and 14-C will have new looks with the move of Philipsburg and Drummond from the 12-C to the 13-C and the departure of Clark Fork (Alberton-Superior) from the 13-C to the 14-C.
Philipsburg returns three starters from a team that went 12-1 in conference play, took second place at the 12-C district tournament and went 1-2 at the Western C divisional tournament last year. Coach Jen Graham brings back all-conference senior middle Amelia Hill, junior middle Reece Pitcher and junior outside hitter Asha Comings.
“We are young,” Graham said about this year’s squad. “The girls have a passion for volleyball and are just excited to be playing despite all this uncertainty.”
Drummond coach Brooks Phillips is returning for her second season at her alma mater. In her first year, the Trojans finished one win short of advancing from the district tournament to divisionals. They lost to rival Philipsburg with a berth to divisionals on the line, taking the first two sets before dropping the final three.
Charlo will be another team to watch as it finished strong last season, pushing eventual state champion Manhattan Christian to four sets in the Western C championship.
The Vikings went 1-2 at the state tournament, bowing out late in the first day of competition. They finished sixth as a team, wrapping up a 24-6 season that saw them win the 14C District Championship under now third-year head coach Rhondell Volinkaty.
Senior Liev Smith will return to help guide the Vikings this season and is also an extremely talented basketball player. Carlee Fryberger is another player on the team to watch out for.
Elsewhere, Lincoln will look to improve on a 4-6 record last season under sixth-year head coach Laura Allen-Bullis. Senior libero Nikki Snyder will return, as well junior setter and outside hitter Jenna Templeton.
They will not allow fans this year and Allen-Bullis mentioned some key players were possibly not going out for the sport this year.
In Hot Springs, Alisha Pablo is back coaching the Savage Heat, who had an emotional 2019 season. Former coach Taylor Salmi dealt with family health issues during the year and the conference rallied for her daughter.
Second-year Troy head coach Jordan Graves will also look for improvement this season, as the Trojans went 1-17 last season. Dealing with low numbers, he expects middle blocker Talise Becquart and sophomore setter Elaine Folkerts to be two of their main pieces.
"Looking forward to this year where we get to build a strong foundation for the coming years," Graves said. "We have a young team, but I am looking forward to seeing how they improve."
NOTE: This story is part of the Missoulian's high school fall sports preview section. Look for it in Friday's newspaper.
406mtsport.com's Frank Gogola contributed to this report.
