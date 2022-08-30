BILLINGS — During her high school playing days — not all that long ago, by the way — Courtney Bad Bear was noted for her cool-headedness as a setter for Billings Senior.
There wasn’t a whole lot that could rattle her. So, when she calmly sat at her office desk Saturday and described how she felt about making her head coaching debut for her alma mater, Bad Bear’s demeanor belied what the day meant to her.
“I kind of felt like a little kid on Christmas morning,” she said, sitting at her office desk after her Broncs had swept Butte and before they went out and did the same to Helena Capital. “I couldn’t sleep (Friday night). I was up early, just eager to get here, get my season going.”
If Bad Bear needed to be more comfortable in her old/new familiar surroundings where she also played basketball and was a JV coach last season, family and friends did the trick. They brought Bad Bear flowers and wore T-shirts emblazoned with “Coach Bad Bear” on the back.
The 22-year-old Bad Bear was the setter on the Broncs’ 2014 Class AA state championship team, and she helped bring the program to two more title matches, though second place was in the cards those years.
She knows the pressures of playing in the Senior program, which has won 12 state titles. Though that weight might have dissipated somewhat in recent years, former coach Karen Switzer helped return the Broncs to prominence with a third-place finish last year before she stepped down, opening the door for Bad Bear.
Last year’s trophy was Senior’s first at state since 2017 and they haven’t won the tournament since Bad Bear’s 2014 title.
Several of last year’s key players are back, leaving many to think the Broncs, along with last year’s runner-up West, should be one of the favorites going into this season. Ella Kincaid was a top passer (10th in Class AA), Rylee Kogolshak was fourth in assists per set and Leela Ormsby was second in blocks per set. Izzy Ping and Piper Jette, among others, will have increased hitting roles.
Having a target on her back is familiar territory for Bad Bear, so the Broncs are in good hands as they try to navigate a season of high expectations, both internal and external.
Bad Bear’s message to them is simple: Be proud to wear the orange and black.
“The biggest thing I voice to them is I believe in them,” she said. “I hold them to a high standard because that’s where they should be. They should hold themselves to a high standard because they can be great, and they will be great.
“Senior High used to walk into the gym with a little bit of an edge, and I told them, ‘you need to walk in and you need to have some edge. You know, Senior High is a great program and you guys need to believe in that and know that we are a great program.’”
Pushing West ‘from the ground up’
Another highly regarded team heading into the season is one of the Broncs’ crosstown rivals. Like Senior, West has a large contingent of returning players and a first-year coach.
Kelly Grossman’s sideline debut Saturday was a success, as well. The Golden Bears swept Capital and Helena, giving up an average of just 12.8 points in the six sets.
“I would lie if I didn’t say that it’s been kind of crazy,” Grossman said shortly after her team handled the Bruins 25-8, 25-18, 25-10. “I feel like because I know (West) is such a good program, and I know what the expectations are, I just want to make sure as a coach that I’m not holding them back.”
Grossman, whose daughter Kourtney is a junior on the team, was hired to take over for Monica Smith. Smith left following the team’s second-place finish to Great Falls CMR last year after three-plus successful seasons with the Bears.
The Bears graduated four seniors. But Sydney Pierce (fifth in AA in kills per set and points per set, and sixth in blocks per set), Addie Allen (second in assists per set), Halle Haber (fourth in blocks per set) and Sidney Streiff (10th in blocks per set) return, meaning the cupboard is far from bare.
And the team is still young. Alysa Keller and Kate Stauffer are the only seniors in the program. Thus, the expectations.
Though Grossman’s ties to West aren’t the same as Bad Bears’ to Senior, she is intimately familiar with the players. In addition to Kourtney’s time with the Bears, Grossman’s eldest daughter Kaitlin went through Smith’s program, and she has coached many of the players through various club seasons.
Grossman, who is a member of the Montana Western volleyball hall of fame, was a volunteer assistant for two seasons at West, as well.
“I feel lucky in the fact that I feel like my players know that they can always come talk to me, that we are comfortable with one another and they don’t have to be nervous,” Grossman said. “As a coach, I’m here to listen. But at the same time I’m here to push them.”
Her main goal isn’t just to push the varsity players to get better. Grossman aims to have an impact from the freshman ‘B’ team all the way up. To do that, she’s brought on a full complement of seven assistant coaches. (School District 2 policy allows one volunteer coach for every two teams in the program. With one varsity and four sub-varsity teams, West is essentially allowed 7 ½ coaches for its volleyball program).
“Every single one of (the assistants) has played college volleyball and has been a coach before,” Grossman said. “That was kind of one of my focuses early on is to really work on building our program from the ground up.”
