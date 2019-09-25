BILLINGS — The Billings West volleyball team will host Military Appreciation Night for its home match Friday against Great Falls CMR.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. Event organizers will raffle off five gift baskets and there will be a 50/50 drawing. Military personnel with a military ID will receive free admission.

The varsity match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and it features teams in the top-5 of the Class AA coaches poll. Third-ranked CMR is 9-1 overall and 3-0 in the Eastern AA, while No. 4 West is 9-5, 1-1.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments