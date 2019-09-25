BILLINGS — The Billings West volleyball team will host Military Appreciation Night for its home match Friday against Great Falls CMR.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. Event organizers will raffle off five gift baskets and there will be a 50/50 drawing. Military personnel with a military ID will receive free admission.
The varsity match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and it features teams in the top-5 of the Class AA coaches poll. Third-ranked CMR is 9-1 overall and 3-0 in the Eastern AA, while No. 4 West is 9-5, 1-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.