MISSOULA — Deer Lodge’s volleyball season came to a premature end after it had kept its season alive by pulling off an upset to get to the district tournament last week.
The Wardens had to pull out of this week's Western B divisional tournament after their entire team was placed into quarantine for two weeks Monday morning, officially ending their season. It’s the first time this season their team has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Deer Lodge athletic director Dakota Norris.
“Our volleyball team ended strong with how it all went. This was just bad timing,” Norris told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com, noting he didn’t receive a breakdown of how many players were positive for COVID-19 or part of contact tracing.
Deer Lodge, led by second-year coach Kimberly Lamb, had gotten to the District 6B tournament last week by upsetting No. 4 seed Arlee in a play-in game Oct. 27. The Wardens had gone winless in district play during the regular season.
"The team was disappointed, upset and heartbroken that our season had to end prematurely due to the quarantine," Lamb said. "We worked so hard to even get to the 6B District tourney by getting the upset win in the play-in game against Arlee, who we lost to twice during the season. We were just hitting our stride late in the season and were excited to compete at divisionals."
On Saturday, the Wardens lost 3-0 to Anaconda in the district semifinals and 3-1 to Florence in the winner-takes-third game. That left them as the fourth and final seed from the 6B for the divisional tournament.
"We had a young team with not much varsity experience to start our season," Lamb said. "It took me much of the season to figure out which players were the best fit for each position and also it took some time for the girls to build trust and chemistry with each other on the court.
"By the end of the season, we were able to defeat teams we lost to at the beginning of the season. We were finally becoming an aggressive team, both on offense and defense. Most importantly, we were playing with heart and going into games with confidence that we will win."
No team will be replacing Deer Lodge in the divisional bracket, Norris said. The Wardens’ first-round opponent, Thompson Falls, will receive a bye into the second round. The loser of the first-round game between Loyola and Bigfork, who most likely would’ve played Deer Lodge in a loser-game game, will now receive a bye into the second round of the loser-out bracket.
The divisional tournament begins 10 a.m. Thursday and will conclude with the championship game 1:15 p.m. Saturday. The three-day tournament will take place entirely at Anaconda High School’s Memorial Gym. The top three teams out of the seven participants will advance to state.
Deer Lodge ended its season with a 3-16 record.
“Our girls were disappointed, but I don’t think it was life-changing for anyone,” Norris said. “They were happy they got to play in the district tournament. We were in the play-in game as the five seed after going 0-7 in conference play. They were jacked just to get there and compete.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.