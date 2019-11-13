HELENA -- Helena Capital's Paige Bartsch isn't shy, especially not about what she wants her team to accomplish this week at the Class AA state volleyball tournament.
Last season, Bartsch, a Boise State commit, helped lead Helena Capital to a Class AA state title and with the tournament opening Thursday in Bozeman, she and the Bruins have their sights set on title No. 2.
But that's not all. They also are in search of an undefeated season, at least Bartsch is.
"It's something I care about," Bartsch said. "I don't know about my teammates but I think it would be a really fun accomplishment. It's something that motivates me."
Capital will open the tournament with a familiar foe in Bozeman. The Bruins beat the Hawks for the state title last season and also beat them at Helena Capital earlier in the year.
Of course, the Bruins are hoping that's just the start. The tournament is a true double elimination and it would take four consecutive victories to achieve.
One team that could be standing in the way is second-ranked Helena High. The Bengals are the No. 2 seed out of the Western AA and they will open with Billings Senior at 4 p.m.
If the Bruins and Bengals each win their first two matches, that would set up a showdown Friday night at 6 p.m. in what would amount to a semifinal, with the winner advancing to the championship round.
"I think we have a target on our back because we are undefeated," Bartsch said. "Some people just want to beat us. Helena High is one of them because I remember in basketball, we really wanted to beat them."
On a potential crosstown matchup at state, Bartsch said it would be exciting.
"I think that would be a great experience," she said. "Especially if we won."
Part of what makes Helena Capital the favorite, no matter who the opponent this week, is the talent across the board. Bartsch is just one of four Division I athletes in the lineup.
The others are Sarah Ashley who is signed with the Lady Griz, while Audrey Hofer will play volleyball at Montana State. Dani Bartsch, another key player, is committed to play basketball for the University of Montana.
"It would be really cool," Hofer said about possibly going undefeated. "Just winning state is a big achievement but last year, I think we only lost one conference match and a few games at a tournament and this year, we haven't lost any and going all the way through would be amazing."
Helena High is one team that could contend with the Bruins, although Helena High took just one set off Capital in two regular-season contests.
Yet, the Bengals haven't lost since their last defeat to the Bruins and along with CMR, the top team from the Eastern AA, they should be in the mix for some hardware.
"We feel good," Elizabeth Heuiser said. "We just need to stay focused on us and what we can do as a team."
Heuiser will be a key part of the attack for the Bengals, who also feature setter Emily Feller.
Heuiser, like Bartsch, also wouldn't mind seeing a Helena High-Helena Capital rematch.
"We would love that," she said.
The Townsend Bulldogs will be joining Helena and Helena Capital at state and they will compete as part of the Class B bracket.
Townsend finished third at the Southern B Divisional and will open its state tournament Thursday against Choteau, which is the top seed from the Northern B. The Bulldogs enter with a record of 16-5.
