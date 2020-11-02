MISSOULA — Between the do-or-die scenario and rivalry dynamics, Tuesday promises to be an electric night at the Missoula Sentinel gym.
The Spartans will host Missoula Hellgate in the first round of the State AA volleyball tournament at 5:30 p.m. Sentinel swept the Knights in the regular season, but needed four games both times, including Thursday when the Spartans rallied from a 23-20 deficit in the fourth set to clinch.
"I think we learned a ton from that match and the girls are excited to play them again," Hellgate coach Brittany Tilleman said. "It's almost like a redemption game for us.
"We'll try to play more aggressively on our side but also have a better idea what they're coming at us with. I love our defense. Our back row in general, they get lots of touches and it gets the team pumped up all the way around."
Sentinel coach Kasey Arceniega knows all about the old cliche that it's hard to beat the same team three times in a season. She knows the Spartans are in for a test, physically and emotionally.
"We expect they're going to make some adjustments from the game we had with them Thursday and we're ready for that," Arceniega said. "I think if we just focus on consistency and staying in charge of the pace of the game, it should be a fun match.
"They're a fun team to play. They play with a ton of energy. We're excited to play them again."
Sentinel will lean on its maturity. The team has a trio of strong senior leaders in Sierra Dennison, Keena Kay and Preslie Neil.
"If we play with that emotional maturity we'll be alright," Arceniega said. "We can't let that hype get to our heads too much. I think my girls are capable of maintaining that good energy — not that energy that's too tense and full of nerves. Just focus on the skill set and play as a team."
This season was supposed to mark the beginning on a new tournament format, with divisionals slated before the pandemic hit. Instead a more traditional format is being used, but instead of the top eight teams converging on Bozeman for the state event, all matches will be played at the sites of the highest seeded teams.
Sentinel (8-4) is the No. 3 seed from the Western AA and Hellgate (4-10) is the No. 6 seed. The winner of their match will likely travel to Billings Saturday for a quarterfinal match against the West Golden Bears (10-4), who will be a heavy favorite in their Tuesday tourney opener against Great Falls (2-12).
