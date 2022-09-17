BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College split its two matches Saturday on the final day of the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament at the Fortin Center.
The Battlin' Bears (7-10) beat Montana Western 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-7 and lost to nationally ranked Montana Tech 25-18, 25-18, 25-23.
In beating Western, Rocky snapped the Bulldogs' eight-match winning streak.
The Bears prospered behind the 15 kills of Makenna Bushman and Bella Bryan. They also received 48 assists from Blythe Sealey and 34 digs from Ayla Embry.
In the loss to Tech, Taylor Wolf recorded 12 kills for Rocky. Embry came away with 22 digs.
Tech's Maureen Jessop collected 15 kills.
In other matches on Saturday, Western defeated MSU-Northern 25-23, 25-17, 25-22; Tech downed Carroll College 25-23, 25-22, 25-20; and Providence prevailed over Northern 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-12.
Rocky will begin conference play on Friday against Montana State-Northern in the Fortin Center.
