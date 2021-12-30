BILLINGS — Scheels will sponsor the Midland Roundtable Montana Volleyball All-Star Classic, Roundtable president Mike Noland recently announced. 

The new event will make its debut Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Lockwood High School.

The game will feature the East vs. the West and top seniors from Classes AA, A, B and C will be invited to play. 

The game will be coordinated by retired Rocky Mountain College volleyball coach Laurie Kelly. Carroll College coach Maureen Boyle will lead the West team and RMC coach Yang Yang will be in charge of the East squad.

Noland said the rosters will be announced in "early 2022."

