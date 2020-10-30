Eastern A divisional playoff
(4 teams advance)
First round
Monday
No. 4 NE Sidney at No. 1 SE Billings Central, 6 p.m.
No. 3 SE Laurel at No. 2 NE Havre
No. 3 NE Miles City at No. 2 SE Hardin
No. 4 SE Livingston at No. 1 NE Glendive
Tuesday
Semifinals
Higher seed hosts
Billings Central-Sidney winner vs. Havre-Laurel winner
Miles City-Hardin winner vs. Livingston-Glendive winner
Thursday
Championship, at higher seed
Third/Fourth place, at higher seed
Western A
(4 teams advance)
Play-in
Wednesday
No. 5 NW at No. 4 NW Whitefish
No. 6 NW at No. 3 NW Ronan
No. 6 Dillon at No. 3 SW Hamilton
No. 5 SW Butte Central at No. 4 SW Stevensville
Thursday
Match 1: Highest NW at No. 2 SW Frenchtown
Match 2: Highest SW at No. 2 NW Polson
Match 3: Lowest SW at No. 1 NW Columbia Falls
Match 4: Lowest NW at No. 1 SW Corvallis
Friday, Nov. 6
Higher seed hosts
Match 5: Match 1 loser vs. Match 3 loser
Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 4 loser
Match 7: Match 1 winner vs. Match 3 winner
Match 8: Match 2 winner vs. Match 4 winner
Saturday, Nov. 7
Higher seed hosts
Match 9: Match 5 winner vs. Match 8 loser
Match 10: Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 loser
Match 12: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, championship
Monday, Nov. 9
Higher seed hosts
Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, third place
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.