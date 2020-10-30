Eastern A divisional playoff

(4 teams advance)

First round

Monday

No. 4 NE Sidney at No. 1 SE Billings Central, 6 p.m.

No. 3 SE Laurel at No. 2 NE Havre

No. 3 NE Miles City at No. 2 SE Hardin

No. 4 SE Livingston at No. 1 NE Glendive

Tuesday

Semifinals

Higher seed hosts

Billings Central-Sidney winner vs. Havre-Laurel winner

Miles City-Hardin winner vs. Livingston-Glendive winner

Thursday

Championship, at higher seed

Third/Fourth place, at higher seed

Western A

(4 teams advance)

Play-in

Wednesday

No. 5 NW at No. 4 NW Whitefish

No. 6 NW at No. 3 NW Ronan

No. 6 Dillon at No. 3 SW Hamilton

No. 5 SW Butte Central at No. 4 SW Stevensville

Thursday

Match 1: Highest NW at No. 2 SW Frenchtown

Match 2: Highest SW at No. 2 NW Polson

Match 3: Lowest SW at No. 1 NW Columbia Falls

Match 4: Lowest NW at No. 1 SW Corvallis

Friday, Nov. 6

Higher seed hosts

Match 5: Match 1 loser vs. Match 3 loser

Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 4 loser

Match 7: Match 1 winner vs. Match 3 winner

Match 8: Match 2 winner vs. Match 4 winner

Saturday, Nov. 7

Higher seed hosts

Match 9: Match 5 winner vs. Match 8 loser

Match 10: Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 loser

Match 12: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, championship

Monday, Nov. 9

Higher seed hosts

Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, third place

