Class AA Volleyball Coaches Poll

Note: First-place votes as of Oct. 13 are in parentheses, followed by the total points.

1. Helena Capital (13) 73 points

2 . Great Falls CMR (2) 53 points

3. Helena 47 points

4. Billings West 22 points

5. Missoula Sentinel 12 points

Also receiving votes (in order): Kalispell Glacier, Bozeman, Billings Skyview.

