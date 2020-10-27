Class AA Coaches Poll
Note: First-place votes as of Oct. 27 are in parentheses.
1. Helena Capital (12) 60 points
2 . Great Falls CMR 41 points
3. Helena 38 points
4. Billings West 21 points
5. Missoula Sentinel 12 points
Also receiving votes (in order): Kalispell Glacier, Bozeman, Billings Skyview
