Class AA Volleyball Coaches Poll

Note: First-place votes as of Oct. 20 are in parentheses, followed by the total points.

1. Helena Capital (11) 59 points

2 . Great Falls CMR (1) 45 points

3. Helena 36 points

4. Billings West 18 points

T5. Missoula Sentinel 7 points

T5. Kalispell Glacier 7 points

Also receiving votes (in order): Bozeman, Billings Senior.

