High school volleyball
Class AA coaches power poll
Oct. 12
The rankings with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by points and record through Oct. 9:
Class AA
1. Great Falls CMR (14) 70 19-0
2. Billings West 55 16-1
3. Bozeman 38 15-3
4. Missoula Sentinel 24 15-4
5. Bozeman Gallatin 14 11-7
Also receiving votes: Billings Skyview, Kalispell Flathead, Kalispell Glacier, Helena, Billings Senior.
