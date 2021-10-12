High school volleyball

Class AA coaches power poll

Oct. 12

The rankings with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by points and record through Oct. 9:

Class AA

1. Great Falls CMR (14) 70 19-0

2. Billings West 55 16-1

3. Bozeman 38 15-3

4. Missoula Sentinel 24 15-4

5. Bozeman Gallatin 14 11-7

Also receiving votes: Billings Skyview, Kalispell Flathead, Kalispell Glacier, Helena, Billings Senior.

