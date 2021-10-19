High school volleyball

Class AA coaches power poll

Oct. 19

The rankings with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by points and record through Oct. 16:

Class AA

1. Great Falls CMR (13) 65 21-0

2. Billings West 51 19-1

3. Bozeman 41 17-4

4. Missoula Sentinel 26 16-4

5. Bozeman Gallatin 9 12-9

Also receiving votes: Kalispell Flathead, Billings Senior.

