High school volleyball

Class AA coaches power poll

Oct. 26

The rankings with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by points and record through Oct. 23:

Class AA

1. Great Falls CMR (10) 50 23-0

2. Billings West 40 20-2

3. Bozeman 30 19-4

4. Missoula Sentinel 19 18-4

5. Bozeman Gallatin 5 14-9

Also receiving votes: Kalispell Flathead, Helena.

Tags

Load comments