High school volleyball

Class AA coaches power poll

Oct. 5

The rankings with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by points and record:

Class AA

1. CMR (15) 75 17-0

2. West 49 15-1

3. Bozeman 45 15-2

4. Sentinel 27 13-4

5. Gallatin 17 8-9

Also receiving votes: Flathead (10-7), Skyview (6-10), Senior (10-6).

 

