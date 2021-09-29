High school volleyball

Class AA coaches power poll

Sept. 28

The rankings with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by points and record:

Class AA

1. CMR (13) 82 13-0

2. West (1) 60 10-1

3. Bozeman 36 11-2

4. Sentinel (1) 33 11-2

5. Gallatin 11 7-6

Also receiving votes: Flathead (7-5), Senior (7-4), Helena (5-7), Glacier (7-5)

 

Tags

Load comments