Northern B Divisional

Nov. 5-7

Shelby & Conrad host Nov. 5

Conrad host Nov. 6-7

(2 advance to state)

Thursday

at Shelby

Match 1A: Choteau vs. Cut Bank, 9:30 a.m.

Match 2A: Wolf Point vs. Shelby, noon

at Conrad

Match 1B: Glasgow vs. Conrad, 9:30 a.m.

Match 2B: Fairfield vs. Malta, noon

at Shelby

Match 3A: Match 1A loser vs. Match 2A loser, 2:30 p.m.

at Conrad

Match 3B: Match 1B loser vs. Match 2B loser, 2:30 p.m.

at Shelby

Match 4A: Match 1A winner vs. Match 2A winner, 5 p.m.

at Conrad

Match 4B: Match 1B winner vs. Match 2B winner, 5 p.m.

Friday

at Conrad

Match 5: Match 3A winner vs. Match 4B loser, noon

Match 6: Match 3B winner vs. Match 4A loser, 2:30 p.m.

Match 7: Match 4A winner vs. Match 4B winner, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 9:30 a.m., fourth place

Match 9: Match 8 winner vs. Match 7 loser, noon, third place

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 2:30 p.m., championship

Match 11: Second championship match, if necessary, 5 p.m.

Southern C Divisional

Nov. 5-7

at Hobson and Moore

Thursday

at Moore

Match 1: Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap vs. Park City, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Roberts vs. Roy-Winifred, 12:30 p.m.

at Hobson

Match 3: Bridger vs. Harlowton-Ryegate, 10 a.m.

Match 4: Melstone vs. Custer-Hysham, 12:30 p.m.

at Moore

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 4 p.m.

at Hobson

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 4 p.m.

at Moore

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 6:30 p.m.

at Hobson

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

at Hobson

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, 10 a.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 5 loser, 1 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 3 p.m., fourth place

Saturday

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 10 a.m., third place

Match 14: Match 13 winner vs. Match 11 winner, 12:30 p.m., championship

Match 15: Second championship match, if needed, 3 p.m.

Tags

Load comments