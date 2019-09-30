AA Poll

Here are the results of the weekly AA Montana Volleyball Coaches Poll. The ratings are based upon 5 points for each first-place vote, 4 points for each second-place vote, etc. First-place votes as of Sept. 30 are in parentheses, followed by the total points.

1. Helena Capital (8) 40 points

2. (tie) Helena and Great Falls CMR 28 points

4. Billings West 13 points

5. Bozeman 9 points

Also receiving votes, in order: Missoula Sentinel

Standings Through Sept. 28

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR 5-0 12-1 
Bozeman 4-1 8-5 
Billings Senior 2-1 5-8 
Billings West 2-2 10-6 
Great Falls 2-3 5-7 
Billings Skyview 1-3 7-7 
Belgrade 0-6 1-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Helena Capital 5-0 11-0 
Helena 4-1 8-3 
Kalispell Glacier 4-1 5-6 
Kalispell Flathead 3-2 7-4 
Missoula Sentinel 2-3 2-7 
Butte 1-4 6-5 
Missoula Big Sky 1-4 1-7 
Missoula Hellgate 0-5 1-9 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 5-0 13-0 
Roundup 4-1 6-3 
Joliet 3-2 9-4 
Red Lodge 1-3 5-5 
Columbus 1-3 4-7 
Shepherd 0-5 2-7 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

2C

 Conf.Overall
Ekalaka 7-1 7-1 
Wibaux 5-1 6-1 
Circle 5-2 5-4 
Jordan 5-4 5-7 
Broadus 4-3 4-6 
Terry 2-6 2-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4C

 Conf.Overall
Bridger 7-0 13-1 
Roberts 4-1 9-3 
Custer-Hysham 4-2 7-6 
Absarokee3-2 5-6 
Fromberg 3-4 3-5 
Park City 2-3 2-8 
Plenty Coups 1-4 2-4 
Reed Point-Rapelje 1-4 3-8 
Belfry 0-5 0-6 
   
   
   
   
   
   

6C-East

 Conf.Overall
Chinook 5-0 6-1 
North Star 3-1 5-1 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 2-2 4-2 
Box Elder 2-3 2-5 
Big Sandy 1-4 2-4 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-2 0-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

